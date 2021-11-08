PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 19th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $341.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PCB Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of PCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

