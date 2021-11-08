$0.26 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Kirby posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74. Kirby has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kirby by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kirby by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kirby by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

