Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.