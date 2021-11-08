Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.

CGAU stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centerra Gold stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

