Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.
CGAU stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.
CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
