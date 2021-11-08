Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

CHW stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.