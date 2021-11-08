ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $110.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.