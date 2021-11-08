Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $121.00.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 227.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 403.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 33.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

