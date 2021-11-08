Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,066. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $67.43 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

