sUSD (SUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001508 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $131.27 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00232942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00096406 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 131,949,175 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.