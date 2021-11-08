Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 225.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sabre were worth $53,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sabre by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

