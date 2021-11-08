California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,650 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

