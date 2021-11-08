Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 157.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

