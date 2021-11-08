Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 259,334 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of Redfin worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.