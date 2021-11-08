Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,330 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,043,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

