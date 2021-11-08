Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $275,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

