James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $40.96 on Monday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

