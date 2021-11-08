California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,017 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.