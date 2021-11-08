California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $125.67 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.93 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

