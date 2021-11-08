Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $918,000 Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 279.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

