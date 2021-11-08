Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 984.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

