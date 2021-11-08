Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 160.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

