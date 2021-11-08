Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after buying an additional 312,835 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

