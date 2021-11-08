Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.91.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $614.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $568.52 and its 200-day moving average is $510.62. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $631.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

