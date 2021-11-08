Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,381 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PerkinElmer by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $168.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

