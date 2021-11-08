Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 40,350 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,350 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.