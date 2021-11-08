Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.