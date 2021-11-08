Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 267 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $274.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average of $281.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

