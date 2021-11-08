First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 409,600 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 409,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOFI opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

