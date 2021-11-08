First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,276,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.