Amundi Buys Shares of 48,243 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Amundi bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,343,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

