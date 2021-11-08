Amundi Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Amundi bought a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL opened at $8.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

