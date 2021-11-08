11,499 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after buying an additional 109,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $10,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $176.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average is $137.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

