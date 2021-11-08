Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $69,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,617 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.40 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

