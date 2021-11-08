Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

NYSE MMI opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marcus & Millichap stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

