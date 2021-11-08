TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $55.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

