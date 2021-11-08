Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

