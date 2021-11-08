Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $141.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

