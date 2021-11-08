Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 83,988.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

