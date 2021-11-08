Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 86,371.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $353.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $334.18 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

