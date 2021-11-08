KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 100,098.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,061 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

