Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 98,861.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 241,205 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CIT Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,653,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CIT Group by 863.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after buying an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

