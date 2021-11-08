SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

