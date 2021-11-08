First Trust Advisors LP Invests $8.55 Million in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 113,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after buying an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $17,058,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 204,005 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,822. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

