Tokes (TKS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $307.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

