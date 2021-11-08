Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.