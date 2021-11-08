Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $55.10 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
