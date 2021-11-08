Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $55.10 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

