Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $267.62 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $115.05 and a 12-month high of $272.36. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

