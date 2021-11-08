Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 32.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Loews by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

