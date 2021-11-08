Credit Suisse Group Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $144.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.