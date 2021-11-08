Citigroup Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $505.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $495.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

